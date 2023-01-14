Second Storm Rolls Into San Diego County Sunday Night and Monday

After San Diego had nearly nonstop rain Saturday, another atmospheric river will roll into San Diego county Sunday night and Monday, the National Weather Service said.

We dry out Sunday morning ahead of more rain Sunday night, which will also bring mountain snow and gusty winds Sunday night and Monday.

A series of Pacific Storm systems are expected to bring periods of rain and mountain snow through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

NBC 7's Kelvin Henry caught up with Escondido residents and business owners on how the rain has changed their plans.

This storm system has also triggered multiple advisories and watches.

A coastal flood and high surf advisory is in place

A flood Watch for the entire county is in place from 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday.

A wind advisory for the coast and inland valleys is in place from 7 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday. At the mountains and deserts a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday

The surf was forecasted to reach up to 12 feet in San Diego County, NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

The big waves could cause coastal flooding and bluff erosion, like the last one, which sent waves over the seawall in Mission Beach and into beachside properties. They also battered the Ocean Beach Pier and closed it indefinitely. This round of high surf could add to the damage.

A winter weather advisory will be in place for the mountains during the next system. Snow accumulation could range from 2-5'', NBC 7's Brooke Martell said.

The weather for the rest of the week is forecast to be dry, according to the NWS.