SeaWorld's beloved beluga whale, Ferdinand, dead at about 53

SeaWorld on Saturday announced the passing of their benevolent beluga whale, Ferdinand, on social media, which people quickly filled in the comments section with memories of meeting the whale.

The cetacean lived for about 53 years, according to SeaWorld.

Ferdinand was at the Duisberg Zoo in Germany before coming to SeaWorld in 2004, the park said. It was here in San Diego that Ferdinand would stay for 19 years.

"Ferdinand will be remembered for his great personality and amazing relationships with his animal care team," the park wrote on Instagram.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"We are grateful for the time we had with him at SeaWorld San Diego and the positive impact he had on park guests," the park added.

Most resources for wild beluga whales say their lifespan ranges from 30-50 years, according to SeaWorld.

"You were an amazing ambassador for your species and touched lives across the planet without knowing. We have a huge base of beluga lovers that are heartbroken today. Your sweet face will be sorely missed Sunday and Monday. Rest peacefully, you gentle soul," one commenter wrote.

"So sad. My wife got a kiss from Ferdinand in October on her birthday so he had a special place in our hearts," another commenter wrote.

"This makes my Christmas present this year even more special. Last Sunday I met this special whale. He has been at SeaWorld since I was a child. I am so happy I was able to see him when I did. Rest in peace you beautiful boy. You were such a gentle soul," another wrote.