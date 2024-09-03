SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld trading Howl-O-Scream tickets for blood donations

Howl-O-Scream runs Friday, Sept. 27 on select nights through Nov. 2.

Howl-O-Scream's REGLAS

Anyone donating blood to the San Diego Blood Bank between Tuesday and Sept. 30 will earn a ticket to SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream, the park's annual nighttime Halloween event.

The partnership between the blood bank and SeaWorld features 10,000 tickets — valued by the theme park at $920,000 — the largest in-kind donation San Diego Blood Bank has ever received, officials said.

"Through this valued partnership with SeaWorld San Diego, we hope to collect 10,000 pints of blood this year, which could potentially save more than 30,000 lives in our community and beyond," said San Diego Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton. "This contribution to our September blood drives will make a major impact, saving and improving the quality of life for hospital patients across Southern California."

The promotion applies to SDBB donation centers or mobile blood drives.

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream runs Friday, Sept. 27 on select nights through Nov. 2.

"We appreciate and thank all the blood donors throughout the county, and we are honored to be partnering again with the San Diego Blood Bank to offer a special and fitting incentive for those giving blood this spooky season," said Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego Park president. "To show our gratitude for making a difference and saving lives, we're providing an eerily fun night filled with thrills and chills at SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream."

To be eligible to donate blood, people must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health.

A list of the blood drives can be found at SanDiegoBloodBank.org/seaworld.

