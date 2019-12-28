SeaWorld Saying Goodbye to Wild Arctic Simulator

SeaWorld is saying goodbye to its Wild Arctic Simulator in 2020.

Guests have been able to soar through the icy landscapes of the Arctic Circle in the simulator since it opened in 1997.

SeaWorld said it is preparing to open a new ride at the Wild Arctic Attraction in 2021.

“While the simulated jet helicopter flight has been very popular for nearly 25 years, we are very excited to update the ride-experience of the attraction. I hope our fans will join us for one last thrilling trip to the frozen north in the New Year. “said Marilyn Hannes, SeaWorld San Diego’s park president.

Guests have until Jan. 10, 2020, to ride the Wild Arctic Simulator.

SeaWorld will release additional details about the development of the new ride in 2020.