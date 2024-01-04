Teachers can go to SeaWorld San Diego for free all year. Here's how

SeaWorld San Diego is offering teachers unlimited free admission in 2024. Plus, some young SeaWorld lovers can enjoy the park all year long for a one-time payment of $24, the park announced Tuesday.

"For nearly 60 years, education has been a critical part of SeaWorld’s mission to inform and inspire youth about wildlife and conservation," the park said in a press release.

SeaWorld's Teacher Fun Card

All active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed school teachers are eligible for the "Teacher Fun Card," meaning unlimited free admission through Dec. 31.

To activate the card, you must register online here and visit the park by May 31.

You must bring your Teacher Fun Card and a valid ID proof of your California or Arizona residency each time you go to the park.

Private school teachers are also eligible, but they must bring three things to the Tickets & Reservations counter located at the park's front gate: a letter from their principal on official school letterhead stating that they are a teacher, a California or Arizona ID and a current pay stub. There, the ambassadors will give them the Teacher Fun Card.

According to the park's website, free admission is not available on the following blockout dates: May 26, July 7, 13, 20, 27 and Sept. 1.

The park also announced that it's offering school teachers two free single-day tickets that can be used on specific days. That deal is only available for a limited time.

Keep in mind that the Teacher Fun Card does not include parking or other discounts. More details can be found here.

SeaWorld's Preschool Fun Card

For a limited time, young SeaWorld lovers can get a "Preschool Fun Card" for $24, granting them unlimited visits all year. However, they still need an adult to accompany them — and that adult will have to buy their own ticket.

Children ages 3 to 5 who live in San Diego or Orange counties are eligible for the Preschool Fun Card. Each family can receive a maximum of two cards.

Ages will be verified at the park entrance. Along with the Preschool Fun Card, the park says to bring a copy of the child's birth certificate, passport or another form of ID.

You can get a Preschool Fun Card here. The preschooler has to visit the park by May 31.

Blockout dates are on May 26, July 7, 13, 20, 27 and Sept. 1.