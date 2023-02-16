Crime and Courts

Search for Suspect Underway After Man Shot Multiple Times in La Jolla

The victim, a man in his 40s who is expected to survive, was hit by gunfire around 9:45 Tuesday night

By City News Service

A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in La Jolla, the San Diego Police Department reported Thursday.

Just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was walking away from his car near 3100 Morning Way when he was shot at multiple times by an unidentified suspect in an unknown vehicle, according to the SDPD.

Bullets hit the man in the stomach, and his injuries were considered life-threatening, according to authorities. There was no description of a suspect or vehicle, police said.

A motive was also unclear, according to the department.

The SDPD's Northern Detectives were investigating the attack.

