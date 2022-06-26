SDUHSD

SDUHSD Board Terminates Dr. Cheryl-James Ward From Superintendent Position

The board hopes to have their next superintendent in time for Fall 2023

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward speaks to NBC 7 on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
The San Dieguito Union High School District Board unanimously approved to terminate Dr. Cheryl James-Ward from superintendent of the district Sunday afternoon, effective August 15, SDUHSD's interim superintendent wrote in an email to the district.

Dr. Ward was terminated without cause, Interim Superintendent Tina Douglas wrote.

Douglas will continue to serve in her position through June 30, 2023 to give the board time to search for the next superintendent with staff, student and community input before the start of the Fall 2023 semester.

The board hopes to use the next months to orchestrate a timeline for finding their next superintendent.

"The Board wishes Dr. Ward well in her future endeavors," Douglas added.

Back in April, Dr. James-Ward told NBC 7 that she would file a lawsuit against the district after being placed on administrative leave for what the board said were racially biased remarks about Asian families.

