SDSU responds to video allegedly showing people removing flyers of Israeli hostages

A video appearing to show a person removing flyers of Israeli hostages on campus at San Diego State University has been circulating widely since Friday, eliciting a response from university officials.

The video was posted on Thursday to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by StopAntisemitism, a U.S.-based organization that seeks to fight and expose antisemitism, according to their website.

The organization frequently reposts videos and photos on social media of similar incidents in which people appear to be taking down flyers depicting people kidnapped by Hamas during the militant group's incursion into Israel on Oct. 7. The group often seeks to identify such individuals online, as they sought to do with their post on SDSU's campus.

The university responded to the video in a thread on X on Friday, stating that school officials are aware of the video and have been working to identify the people involved in the incident.

SDSU is aware of a video circulating on social media capturing an individual removing posters on campus. The university is aware of this situation and has been working to identify the individuals involved. (1/4) — San Diego State University (@SDSU) November 10, 2023

NBC 7 has not yet independently confirmed who the people are in the video or if they are related to the university.

SDSU further reiterated: "The reported actions do not align with the university’s principles and may violate CSU anti-discrimination policies."

The university took the opportunity to remind community members of their online tool for reporting incidents of concern through the school's Inclusive SDSU portal.

SDSU added that they do not "tolerate instances of harassment, discrimination or acts of violence targeting individuals based on their background," and encouraged community members to uphold their Principles of Community and core values.

NBC 7's Kelvin Henry headed to SDSU's campus on Saturday to discuss the situation with students on campus.

"On the pictures that were being removed, I feel like they shouldn’t be ripping those down," said student Alexandria Izarrias.

"When I see someone taking something down, I don’t know, it’s just kind of disrespectful," said student Rob Brauer.

This event comes on the heels of rising tensions among Muslim and Jewish students on UC San Diego's campus earlier this week. At least five student-led protests have taken place at UCSD's campus in the past month.