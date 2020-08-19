SDSU Listed As One of Nation's Top Colleges By The Princeton Review

San Diego State University was once again recognized as one of the top universities in the country by The Princeton Review.

In the latest edition of "The Best 386 Colleges" guidebook released on Tuesday, The Princeton Review highlighted SDSU for offering quality education at an affordable price, its wide range of majors and minors and diverse student population.

“The year-to-year acknowledgment from The Princeton Review represents our solid commitment to student access and student achievement," J. Luke Wood, SDSU Vice President of Student Affairs and Campus Diversity, said in a statement.

The colleges and universities listed in the guidebook are not ranked, but are picked based on feedback from 143,000 students. Students review a variety of areas including academics, administration, campus life and financial aid. According to The Princeton Review, SDSU has a high rating for the quality of life it offers. They also say students love San Diego and really enjoy the campus's recreational facilities.

According to the guide, 74% of students graduate within 6 years and 89% of freshmen decide to return to SDSU the next year as sophomores. The university is also praised for its study abroad initiatives, excellent athletics program, and over 350 student clubs and organizations for students to participate in.

San Diego State University has been highlighted in a number of other publications such as the U.S. News & World Report in its 2019 ranking of America's Best Colleges, where the university ranked number 68.