SDPD sergeant shot during stolen vehicle investigation in 4S Ranch

A San Diego Police Department (SDPD) sergeant was shot in a 4S Ranch supermarket parking lot Thursday night, according to SDPD

San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Lt. Matthew Carpenter confirmed SDPD officers and the sergeant were investigating a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot before the shooting occurred.

Witnesses called 911 and reported a shootout between officers and another person in the parking lot of a Ralphs grocery store at the 4S Commons Town Center on 4S Commons Drive at around 11:35 p.m., according to Lt. Carpenter.

An SDPD sergeant suffered a bullet wound to his head, according to an SDPD Officer John Buttle. He was hospitalized with serious injuries, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Happening now:



A San Diego Police Sergeant was shot during an investigation at the 4S Commons Town Center. A resulting Officer Involved Shooting occurred. The Sergeant and suspect have both been transported to the hospital. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 8, 2023

SDSO Lt. Matthew Carpenter confirmed that SDPD officers shot back at the suspect.

At least one suspect was shot and was provided with CPR at the scene of the shooting, Lt. Carpenter said.

The shopping center was expected be closed until at least Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.