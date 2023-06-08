Manhunt underway after San Diego police officer shot in Chollas Creek

A multi-agency manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot a San Diego police officer in the Chollas Creek neighborhood Thursday.

Residents in the neighborhood surrounding 52nd Street and University Avenue were asked to shelter in place as law enforcement officers from several agencies searched for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous," SDPD said.

A sheriff's department spokesperson confirmed a police officer was shot and their agency was asked to assist shortly after 11:20 a.m. Another source told NBC 7 the officer was with San Diego police.

San Diego police did not confirm one of their officers had been shot but a large police presence was responding to the area near 52nd Street and University Avenue. Several armed law enforcement officers from various agencies were sprawled throughout the neighborhood while a sheriff's helicopter zipped overhead.

SDPD said they were searching for a bald man wearing a gray sweatshirt who stands about 5' 8'' tall.

No other information was provided, including the condition of the officer who was shot.

NBC 7 was working to gather more information on this breaking news story. Details may change as information is released.