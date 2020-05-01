downtown

SDPD Responding to Reports of Shots Fired Downtown

Plice activity in downtown San Diego on May 1, 2020.
NBC 7

Police and deputies are responding to reports of shots fired near Front and B streets in Downtown San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department and County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident just before 6 p.m.

A crowd of police and deputies could be seen in the taped off intersection near the central jail. One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

Front Street is blocked off between A and B streets.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

This article tagged under:

downtownSDPDSDSO
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic SportsWrap U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us