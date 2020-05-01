SDPD Responding to Reports of Shots Fired Downtown

Police and deputies are responding to reports of shots fired near Front and B streets in Downtown San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department and County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident just before 6 p.m.

A crowd of police and deputies could be seen in the taped off intersection near the central jail. One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

Front Street is blocked off between A and B streets.

No other information was available.

Please be aware of increased law enforcement activity in front of Central Jail downtown on Front and B Streets. Please avoid the area due to road closures. @SanDiegoPD is on scene. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 2, 2020

