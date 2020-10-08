SDPD Negotiating with Barricaded Suspect Downtown

A portion of W. Harbor Drive downtown is blocked off as police negotiate with a barricaded burglary suspect.
The San Diego Police Department said officers have been on the scene near 700 W. Harbor Drive since around 4:30 p.m. A tweet sent by SDPD at around 8:50 p.m. said SWAT units and the department's Emergency Negotiation Team were on their way.
Psychological Emergency Response Team (PERT) personnel are also present, according to the department.
No other information is available.
Local
Check back for updates on this developing story.