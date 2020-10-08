SDPD Negotiating with Barricaded Suspect Downtown

A portion of W. Harbor Drive downtown is blocked off as police negotiate with a barricaded burglary suspect.

The San Diego Police Department said officers have been on the scene near 700 W. Harbor Drive since around 4:30 p.m. A tweet sent by SDPD at around 8:50 p.m. said SWAT units and the department's Emergency Negotiation Team were on their way.

We have been on scene at a barricade burglary suspect in the marina area since 4:30PM. Our Emergency Negotiation Team and SWAT team are on their way. PERT is already on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ru63qGtm6C — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 9, 2020

Psychological Emergency Response Team (PERT) personnel are also present, according to the department.

