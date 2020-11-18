SDPD

SDPD Needs Help Identifying John Doe

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego police need help identifying a man who was brought to a hospital in September and doesn't know his name or where he lives.

"John Doe" was brought to Scripps Mercy Hospital on Sept. 20, according to SDPD. Investigators have not been able to figure out his name or where he lives, and are hoping the public can help them out.

The man is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 lbs. with brown eyes, and white hair.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 12 New Deaths, 922 New Cases Reported

Coronavirus in San Diego County 26 mins ago

How Do You Feel About a Curfew in San Diego?

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277. 

This article tagged under:

SDPD
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us