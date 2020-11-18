SDPD Needs Help Identifying John Doe

San Diego police need help identifying a man who was brought to a hospital in September and doesn't know his name or where he lives.

"John Doe" was brought to Scripps Mercy Hospital on Sept. 20, according to SDPD. Investigators have not been able to figure out his name or where he lives, and are hoping the public can help them out.

The man is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 lbs. with brown eyes, and white hair.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277.