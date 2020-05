San Diego police is handing out dog food to homeless individuals to help them help their pups, the department said on Thursday.

The care bags are full of dog food, treats and a water bowl packed in a plastic bag. Each bag was prepared by Sgt. Belz and now officers are distributing them to homeless individuals.

“As we give resources to homeless individuals, our four-legged friends also need a little TLC,” the department said in a Tweet that was accompanied by a few photos.