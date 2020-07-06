SDG&E Working to Cap Gas Leak in Paradise Hills, Dozens Evacuated

San Diego Gas and Electric is working to cap a gas line that ruptured Monday night in Paradise Hills.

The utility responded to 5542 Potomac Street east of Rachael Avenue just before 9 p.m. and found a broken line that was blowing gas.

Witness Eleanor Luna said a car crashed into the line on the side of a home next to her apartment complex, and “Right away you could hear the hissing of the gas.”

As the sound of the hissing gas drowned out here television, the overwhelming scent filled Luna's home and those of her neighbors which caused some commotion.

“Everyone was able to safely evacuate, and that’s the most important thing," she said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Batallion Chief Rick Ballard said up to 30 residents in the surrounding area were evacuated.

Luna said she and her neighbors were evacuated from the building, and as of around 10:30 p.m. they were still waiting on SDG&E to tell them they could go back home.

The surrounding area was blocked to traffic and several witnesses could be seen watching from their porches and from beyond the caution tape.

No other information was available.

