45K Without Power, Forcing School Closures, as SDG&E Continues Emergency Shutoffs

Tens of Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Thursday, forcing several schools to close, as the utility continued emergency shutoffs due to high winds and fire weather.

San Diego Gas & Electric had initiated the power shutoffs Wednesday night when the howling winds pummeled the county's mountains and valleys. By Thursday morning, power was out for more than 72,000 SDG&E customers, which impact local school districts. That number was 45,000 by Thursday evening.

The San Diego County Office of Education confirmed schools in the Alpine Union, Dehesa, Poway Unified School District, Valley Center-Pauma Unified, Lakeside Unified School District and Warner Unified districts would be closed Thursday due to the power outages.

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) announced Thursday night that the following districts would be closed on Friday:

Alpine Union

Dehesa

Valley Center-Pauma Unified

Warner Unified

The following schools will also be closed Friday due to continuing power outages:

Cajon Valley Union School District: Jamacha Elementary

Lakeside Union School District: Eucalyptus Hills and Lakeside Farms

NBC 7 education reporter Rory Devine went out to Poway on Thursday, where power was shut off at six schools

Due to the power outages, which are expected to continue through tomorrow, AUSD will be closing schools Friday, December 4. Stay safe! @SanDiegoCOE pic.twitter.com/uEuDxAhFNB — Richard Newman (@AlpineUSDSupt) December 3, 2020

The utility warned this week that nearly 90,000 customers could have their power turned off between Wednesday evening and Monday, Dec. 7.

The emergency shutoffs are initiated when strong winds pose a threat of knocking down power lines in areas dried out by winds, high temperatures and low humidity.

SDG&E said Wednesday night that as many as 22,054 customers in Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Campo Reservation, Descanso, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Jacumba, La Jolla Reservation, La Posta Reservation, Manzanita Reservation, Mesa Grande Reservation, Pauma Reservation, Pauma Valley, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Santa Ysabel Reservation, Valley Center, Viejas Reservation were at one point without power.

"We recognize losing power is disruptive, and we sincerely thank our customers for their patience and understanding. For the latest information about outages and current conditions please visit sdge.com/ready," SDG&E said.

SDG&E was keeping track of its unplanned outages here.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the high winds and low humidity. A High Wind Warning is also in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. in the mountains and valleys, and a Wind Advisory went into effect for the coastal areas at 10 p.m. Wednesday and was set to last until 6 p.m. Thursday.

During a Red Flag Warning, any fires that spark will likely spread rapidly, the NWS said. Damaging winds could occur, capable of downing trees and power lines.

TONIGHT - SDG&E started shutting off power to thousands in an effort to keep fire risk down. One couple shared this video with us after our interview when the winds started to kick up. See you @ 11 p.m. on @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/qbEZbbICYc — Claudette Stefanian (@ClaudeStefanian) December 3, 2020

To take a look at what areas are at risk of possible shutoffs, click here.

Cal Fire San Diego said they were "staffed up and ready" for the increasing winds.

"The wind event beginning this evening in SoCal is going to be stronger, last longer and impact a much greater area than other recent events. We are staffed up and ready, but we need everyone's help," the agency said in a tweet.

San Diego County emergency officials urged residents take precautions themselves to prevent wildfires like removing any dead or dying plants and debris near homes with hand tools. Other tips can be found here.

The county also encourages all residents to sign up for AlertSanDiego or ListoSanDiego to be notified by cell phone notification of evacuation warnings and other emergency updates. The County's SD Emergency App or website can also be downloaded for the latest updates in the event of an emergency.