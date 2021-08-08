Scuba Diver Drowns in Mission Bay: SD Lifeguard

A scuba diver, in his 70s, drowned Sunday morning in Mission Bay, San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said.

Officials responded to a call at around 9 a.m. of a dive group that was supposed to meet a person in the water, but that never happened. The group called to report a person missing at Mission Point.

Once arriving on the scene, Romero said they started an initial search with snorkel gear when they located something in the water. One of the lifeguards grabbed scuba gear and went down below a located a person underwater about 15 to 20 feet and brought them to the surface.

"We do our best job to give someone a fighting chance," Romero said.

Lifeguards got the victim on a boat and took off all their gear and performed CPR immediately. Medics arrived at the scene and took over. Unfortunately, the person was later pronounced dead.

Romero described the victim as a man in his 70s.

"You always want to dive with a partner. Have a plan especially if you are diving with other people in case an emergency happens," Romero said.

No other information was available.

