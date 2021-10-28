Santa Ana Winds Push Warm Weather Into San Diego County, But it Won't Last

A weak Santa Ana was pushing gusty winds and warm temperatures into San Diego County on Thursday but the warm-up wasn't expected to last long, forecasters said.

"Today we're going to be about 10 degrees above normal, so unseasonably warm but then by the weekend we're going to be unseasonably cool, especially by Halloween," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Crystal Eggers explains the phenomenon behind Santa Ana Winds when they roll through San Diego County.

Some inland coastal areas and valleys can expect temperatures in the lower 90s, the NWS said.

The warming trend was caused by offshore Santa Ana winds, Parveen said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday from the inland valleys to the mountains for the Santa Ana winds. During that time, winds are expected to average 20 mph with some gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Windy weather could make for dangerous driving conditions, could down tree limbs and could lead to power outages, the weather service warned. Residents were urged to be especially cautious if driving and to secure outdoor objects like patio furniture.

Cooler temperatures will return by Friday, leading to a chilly weekend.

"Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend and it could get pretty chilly for the trick-or-treaters," Parveen said.