Man shot in leg on San Marcos hiking trail, suspects still at large

Deputies said they later found a so-called "ghost gun" near the scene

The man who was shot in the leg in San Marcos requested help from nearby residents, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A man was shot in the leg on a hiking trail in San Marcos Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Questhaven Road and San Elijo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"The victim told deputies he was walking on a trail when he was approached by three individuals wearing dark hoodies. At some point, the victim was shot in the leg," the department said.

He was taken to a hospital, and was expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

The three suspects ran from the scene and were at large, according to the department.

Deputies said they later found a so-called "ghost gun" near the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

