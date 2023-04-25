In Your Neighborhood

San Marcos Creek Set to Become a Feature Instead of a Foe

The waterway in North County regularly flooded before new construction in the center of town

By Joe Little

Construction on a bridge
Joe Little, NBC 7

The largest project in the city of San Marcos is only a few weeks from completion.

The city dedicated millions of dollars and spent three years improving the area around San Marcos Creek, which runs through the center of town. The creek regularly flooded streets when it rained, prompting road closures and backed--up traffic. During heavier storms, nearby neighborhoods would flood as well.

“Throw your hands up, turn around and go home,” San Marcos resident Gloria Ives said with a groan.

Ives said flooding from the creek locked everyone into their home for several hours on three occasions.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The San Marcos Creek Project looks to fix that.

Senior Project Manager Kyle Wright two bridges will eventually constructed over the creek. Bridges on Bent Avenue and Via Vera Cruz will replace roads that dipped down into the valley and flooded whenever it rained. The project also created a levee around the creek to prevent floodwaters from reaching homes. The levee also provides San Marcos with an elevated 1.2-mile walkway around the future Paseo del Arroyo Park.

“People are going to have areas where they can look at the creek,” Wright said. “It provides that sense of calm and quiet peace.”

Local

San Diego Apr 23

18 Years Ago, an 18-Second Video Recorded at the San Diego Zoo Launched YouTube

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Warning: Disturbing Video —Man Brutally Beats Victim Who Tried to Help Him: San Diego Police

Wright said construction should be completed this summer.

This article tagged under:

In Your Neighborhoodsan marcos
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us