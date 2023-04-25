San Marcos Creek Set to Become a Feature Instead of a Foe

The largest project in the city of San Marcos is only a few weeks from completion.

The city dedicated millions of dollars and spent three years improving the area around San Marcos Creek, which runs through the center of town. The creek regularly flooded streets when it rained, prompting road closures and backed--up traffic. During heavier storms, nearby neighborhoods would flood as well.

“Throw your hands up, turn around and go home,” San Marcos resident Gloria Ives said with a groan.

Ives said flooding from the creek locked everyone into their home for several hours on three occasions.

The San Marcos Creek Project looks to fix that.

Senior Project Manager Kyle Wright two bridges will eventually constructed over the creek. Bridges on Bent Avenue and Via Vera Cruz will replace roads that dipped down into the valley and flooded whenever it rained. The project also created a levee around the creek to prevent floodwaters from reaching homes. The levee also provides San Marcos with an elevated 1.2-mile walkway around the future Paseo del Arroyo Park.

“People are going to have areas where they can look at the creek,” Wright said. “It provides that sense of calm and quiet peace.”

Wright said construction should be completed this summer.