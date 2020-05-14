San Dieguito Union High School District

San Dieguito School District Hit by Data Breach

846159228
Getty Images

Close-up of the upper corner of a consumer credit report from the credit bureau Equifax, with text reading Credit File and Personal Identification, on a light wooden surface, September 11, 2017. In September of 2017, a data breach at Equifax exposed the personal information of thousands of customers. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

" data-ellipsis="false">

The San Dieguito Union High School District announced Thursday some if its employees' personal data may have been accessed during a data breach last summer.

The unauthorized access took place between July 1 and July 17 of 2019, according to the SDUHSD.

The investigation that followed couldn't determine the scope of information that was actually accessed within the affected email accounts, but the district said the type of information present in the affected accounts included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license/state identification numbers, passport numbers, financial account numbers, diagnosis information, medical information, health insurance information, and username/password/account login.

Local

San Diego County May 10

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego at 200 Deaths, County Looking at Legal Action to Accelerate Reopening

distance learning 54 mins ago

San Dieguito High School District Adopts Hybrid Grading Policy

The district said it is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services to affected individuals. It is also notifying regulatory authorities.

Anyone with questions can call the district's dedicated call center at 1-844-963-2715 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT, or visit SDUHSD's website at sduhsd.net

This article tagged under:

San Dieguito Union High School Districtdata breach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us