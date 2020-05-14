San Dieguito School District Hit by Data Breach

The San Dieguito Union High School District announced Thursday some if its employees' personal data may have been accessed during a data breach last summer.

The unauthorized access took place between July 1 and July 17 of 2019, according to the SDUHSD.

The investigation that followed couldn't determine the scope of information that was actually accessed within the affected email accounts, but the district said the type of information present in the affected accounts included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license/state identification numbers, passport numbers, financial account numbers, diagnosis information, medical information, health insurance information, and username/password/account login.

The district said it is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services to affected individuals. It is also notifying regulatory authorities.

Anyone with questions can call the district's dedicated call center at 1-844-963-2715 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT, or visit SDUHSD's website at sduhsd.net.