San Diego's Weather: Thursday Showers and Gusty Winds

More springtime showers are on the way for San Diego County Thursday, plus gusty winds. Here’s everything you need to know.

Springtime Showers

This weather system – the second this week to drop some springtime sprinkles over San Diego County – brought increasing clouds overnight. NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said there was a slight chance of sprinkles Thursday morning after 8 a.m.

On Thursday morning, NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen was tracking the rain. She said some morning sprinkles were possible and, by 3 p.m., some parts of the county could see more of those passing sprinkles.

But the bulk of this system will move in Thursday evening, Parveen said, with showers likely between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Around that time, San Diego’s mountains could see a little bit of snow, too – at the highest elevations.

“It’ll be spotty, light rain,” Parveen explained.

According to the NBC 7 First Alert Forecast, this springtime system could bring between 0.10 and 0.20 inches of rain to the region – so not much, but it is something in these dryer-than-normal times.

The showers are expected to continue over and to the west of the mountains and linger into early Friday. Midcap said the clouds will decrease at the coast and then inland by late Friday morning.

That’ll give way to dry, sunny weekend.

Parveen said the temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be unseasonably warm.

Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a wind advisory for the mountains and deserts from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday for gusty, southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

The gusty winds could lead to toppled tree limbs and reduced visibility on roadways, so motorists should take extra precaution in the mountains and deserts during the advisory.