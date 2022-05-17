San Diego's Weather This Week Will See Cooler Temperatures and Cloudier Skies

San Diego County will see a milder weather pattern this week thanks to onshore flow that will stick around through the weekend.

While its strength may fluctuate, expect a marine layer to create some thick clouds in the mornings and evenings this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The typical weather pattern will be cloudy skies in the morning gradually clearing to afternoon sun, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"We're going to stay fairly steady with our weather pattern for the rest of the week and even into the weekend," Parveen said. "We're not going to see much of a change here."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures will fluctuate slightly but will remain relatively cool throughout the week.

"We're going to be just slightly cooler (today)," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "We had a cold front move through so for today at the coast, the mid-60s with some spots in the upper-60s. For the inland valleys, we'll be seeing some sun with highs in the mid-70s."

The mountains will see temperatures in the low 70s and deserts near 100 degrees.