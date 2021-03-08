San Diego's Weather This Week: ‘Significant' Storm Coming, With Wind and Snow

A “significant” storm is set to hit San Diego County this week bringing big, much-needed rainfall to the region, plus wind and snow to our local mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be cool and partly cloudy, with maybe even a little bit of spotty drizzle – signaling the weather to come. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the mid-week storm will likely begin late Tuesday night, lasting through at least Thursday.

“Tuesday will be dry but as our storm approaches late Tuesday night, we will begin to see a few late-night showers,” Parveen explained. “Expect rain, wind and mountain snow on Wednesday and Thursday as the storm moves through. We could even see some thunderstorms.”

The National Weather Service in San Diego said the heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday.

It has been a dry winter in San Diego County (and across California) so, just like last week’s storm, the mid-week rainfall this time around will help chip away at the rainfall deficit we’re still experiencing in our region.

Parveen said the storm – over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, combined – could bring between a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall across the county. As of Monday, Parveen said the region is at a rainfall deficit of -2.28 inches, measuring from the station at San Diego International Airport.

“We’re still in a deficit – in quite the hole – and we still need the rain,” Parveen said. “And we will see a good amount of rain throughout this week.”

Even the deserts should get some rain this Wednesday and Thursday.

A winter storm will impact SoCal this week. Winds will increase on Mon, with precip arriving Tue night-Wed. The heaviest precip will occur on Wed, when isolated t-storms will be possible. Snow levels 3500-4000 FT. Precip will continue through at least Thu, potentially into Fri. pic.twitter.com/T0S22wGuEi — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 8, 2021

Winter Storm Watch: Snow in San Diego's Mountains

This week’s storm will also bring substantial snowfall to San Diego’s mountains between 3,500 and 4,000 feet in elevation. Parveen said significant snow – as in, potentially up to 5 inches – is expected at 4,500 feet of elevation and above.

To that end, the NWS said a winter storm watch will be in effect from Tuesday through Thursday evening for San Diego’s mountains where heavy snow is possible. The agency said total snow accumulations could be between 6 to 10 inches above 5,000 feet in elevation and 10 to 16 inches above 6,500 feet.

The NWS said the wintry conditions will lead to low visibility and snow-slickened mountain roads, so traveling will be difficult. Motorists should carry snow chains and be prepared to use them.

After the Storm

According to the NBC 7 First Alert Forecast, showers could linger into early Friday morning but the rest of Friday and into the weekend should be dry.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explainers San Diego's yearly rainfall, the wettest months and why.