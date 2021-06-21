San Diego's Full Reopening: Everything You Need to Know About Balboa Park and Its Museums

Now that California and San Diego County have fully reopened, lifting many pandemic-era restrictions, where do the museums at Balboa Park stand? Here's everything you need to know about visiting the landmark these days, as summer 2021 rolls in.

If you're planning on visiting Balboa Park, here are some things you'll want to know before you go:

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Masks: Do I Need One When I Go to Balboa Park?

Balboa Park currently has 17 museums and cultural institutions. People visiting the park should be aware that although coronavirus pandemic restrictions have eased across San Diego County, you may still be required to wear a mask while visiting some of the venues at Balboa Park, regardless of your vaccination status.

Masks are encouraged when outdoors in areas frequented by others as well as frequent hand washing or sanitizing, according to the Balboa Park website.

Balboa Park Explorer Pass

Sales of the Balboa Park Explorer Pass have resumed. And all Balboa Park Explorer Annual Passes that were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically been extended.

What is Now Open at Balboa Park?

As of June 21, 2021, here's what's open at Balboa Park:

Cultural Venues and Attractions:

Balboa Park Carousel, open daily

Balboa Park Miniature Railroad, weekends and most school holidays

Centro Cultural de la Raza, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

Fleet Science Center, 4 days/week, Friday through Monday

Japanese Friendship Garden, 7 days/week

Marston House Carriage Gift Shop, Saturdays and Sundays only

May S. Marcy Sculpture Garden, 7 days/week

Museum of Photographic Arts, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

Museum of Us, 5 days/week, Wednesday through Sunday

San Diego Air and Space Museum, 7 days/week

San Diego Art Institute, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday, by online appointment only

San Diego Automotive Museum, 6 days/week, closed Monday

San Diego History Center, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

San Diego Museum of Art, 6 days/week, closed Wednesday

San Diego Natural History Museum, 5 days/week, Friday through Tuesday

San Diego Zoo, 7 days/week

Spanish Village Art Center, 7 days/week

United Nations Building and Gift Shop, 6 days/week, closed Monday

Veterans Museum at Balboa Park, 4 days/week, Thursday through Sunday​

The Old Globe, is hosting their Summer 2021 Outdoor Concert Series, click here for details.

The ionic carousel reopened Saturday for the first time since the pandemic started. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more.

Reopening Saturday, July 3:

House of Pacific Relations International Cottages, Saturdays and Sundays only

Marston House Tours, Saturdays and Sundays only

​Reopening Friday, Sept. 3:

Mingei International Museum, hours TBD

Youth Performing Arts:

San Diego Youth Symphony, 4-week CHiMES early childhood program, reservations required

San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, online instruction only

San Diego Junior Theatre, online instruction only

Balboa Park Restaurants:

Daniel's Coffee at Spanish Village Art Center, 6 days/week, closed Monday

Prado Perk at House of Hospitality, 7 days/week

Tea Pavilion at Japanese Friendship Garden, 5 days/week, Wednesday through Sunday

Panama 66 restaurant, 6 days/week, closed Wednesday

Panama 66 grab-n-go cart, 6 days/week, closed Wednesday

Prado restaurant, 6 days/week, closed Monday

WorldBeat Café at WorldBeat Cultural Center, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

Coffee Cart at Air and Space Museum, 2 days/week, Saturday and Sunday only

Craveology Café at the Fleet Science Center, 4 days/week, Friday through Monday

Café in the Park at Casa de Balboa, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

Areas of Balboa Park Open to the Public 7 days a week

Visitors Center in the House of Hospitality

Balboa Park Disc Golf Course

Balboa Park Golf Course

Dog Parks

Playgrounds

Walking Trails

Free Gardens

Observation Deck at the Moreton Bay Fig Tree

Recreational Facilities Resuming Partial Operation

San Diego Velodrome has resumed workout rides only; riders must sign up online

​Venues Remaining Closed Until Further Notice

Balboa Park Activity Center

Balboa Park Club

Botanical Building

Bud Kearns Memorial Pool

Comic Con Museum

Spreckels Organ Performances, online only

Timken Museum of Art