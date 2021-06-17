San Diego Zoo Guide: Hours, Prices, Current Rules, and What to See and Do

The world-famous San Diego Zoo – one of our county’s biggest attractions – has now fully reopened. Here’s what you can expect if you visit the San Diego Zoo this summer (hint: no more reservations!).

Do I Need a Reservation? What About a Mask?

As of June 15, 2021, the San Diego Zoo, in accordance with state and local coronavirus health guidelines, has lifted most of its pandemic-era restrictions.

In an email to members, the zoo said date-specific reservations – a system in place for the past few months that helped the zoo adhere to capacity limitations – are no longer needed.

“If you already have a reservation, it will still be honored and there is nothing further you need to do,” the email said.

Entry is now open to out-of-state visitors, too.

Now, as far as face coverings go, the San Diego Zoo said masks “will no longer be required on grounds.”

The zoo said this is especially true for visitors who are fully vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated may still want to bring their mask.

“Those who are not fully vaccinated are recommended by the CDC to wear facial coverings,” the email read.

Another change: COVID-related health screenings prior to guest entry into the zoo are no longer required, including temperature checks. The San Diego Zoo said this should free up some parking spaces at the landmark (some were roped off to make room for screening stations during the pandemic) and reduce wait times. If you don't feel well, don't visit.

And what about proof of vaccination?

“Proof of vaccination will not be required upon entry,” the San Diego Zoo’s email said.

You can read all of the health protocols on the zoo's website here ahead of your visit.

Hours, Ticket Prices, Discounts

The San Diego Zoo is open every day of the year – rain or shine – including all holidays. Right now, approaching the summer season, the hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but you should check the Zoo's hours for the date you plan on visiting.

A one-day ticket to the San Diego Zoo (which includes the guided bus tour and Skyfari Aerial Tram, when those attractions are available, plus access to all regularly scheduled shows) costs:

$62 for visitors age 12 and older

$52 for kids ages 3 to 10

A two-day ticket to the San Diego Zoo costs:

$104 for visitors age 12 and older

$94 for kids age 3 to 10

An annual San Diego Resident membership pass to the San Diego Zoo costs:

$119 for members age 18 to 64 (Premium, with no blockout dates and a 5% Wild Perks discount on food and merchandise each time you visit)

$95 for members age 18 to 64 (Limited admission, with some blockout dates, still includes the 5% Wild Perks discount on food and merch)

$62 for Kids Club members age 3 to 17

Seniors age 65+ save an extra 10% on membership

If you’re renewing your zoo membership, the adult prices have a discount:

$109 for members age 18 to 64 (Premium, with no blockout dates and a 5% Wild Perks discount on food and merchandise each time you visit)

$85 for members age 18 to 64 (Limited admission, with some blockout dates, still includes the 5% Wild Perks discount on food and merch)

$62 for Kids Club members age 3 to 17

Seniors age 65+ save an extra 10% on membership

Parking at the San Diego Zoo is free.

Stroller rentals are available on site (no reservations – first come, first serve) and those cost $14 per day for a single stroller and $18 per day for a double stroller.

Which Attractions Are Open at the San Diego Zoo Now?

Some attractions at the San Diego Zoo are open and some remain closed. A daily list of changes or closures (due to refurbishing, capacity, weather or special events) is usually posted at the entrance of the park, and guests can check that out when they arrive. Here are more updates on attractions.

Some Highlights: What’s Open (Besides the Animal Habitats):

Skyfari Aerial Tram:

Hours: 11 a.m. to close, Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to close on weekends.

What Is It? A slow, airborne ride from one end of the zoo to the other – over the treetops and with gorgeous views of the zoo and surrounding Balboa Park (don’t miss this).

Important: Kids younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult; wheelchairs and strollers don’t fit on the aerial tram, but there’s stroller parking near the attraction, and you can always come back for your stroller.

Cost: It’s included with all admission tickets and memberships.

Guided Bus Tour

Returns on June 15, 2021

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

What Is It? A classic San Diego Zoo attraction, this is a narrated, round-trip, 35-minute tour through the zoo on a double-decker bus that boards near the zoo’s entrance.

Important: No reservations; the Guided Bus Tour is available on a first come, first serve basis. This tour is accessible for guests using wheelchairs. ASL-interpreted tours are available with advance notice (call a week ahead of time to arrange at (619) 231-1515, ext. 4526).

Cost: It’s included with all admission tickets and memberships.

Kangaroo Bus

Returns on June 15, 2021

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to close

What Is It? A non-narrated transportation service that lets visitors hop on and off at four stops around the San Diego Zoo (the stops are marked on your zoo map with a yellow kangaroo icon).

Important: Folded strollers are allowed aboard the Kangaroo Bus, space permitting.

Cost: It’s included with all admission tickets and memberships.

4D Theater

Hours: Opens at 10:30 a.m., with showings throughout day; last show is at 5 p.m.

What Is It? A theater showcasing short, amazing animal movies in 3D or 4D.

Important: Due to COVID-19 precautions, the screenings right now are operated with limited seating and without water or air special effects.

Cost: $7 per person (tickets available at the theater).

What’s Closed?

As of June 16, 2021, these attractions are temporarily closed at the San Diego Zoo:

Botanical Tours

Animal Shows

Animal Encounters

Playgrounds/Play Areas

For info on the animal habitats at the San Diego Zoo and where to find them, check this out.

What's New at the Zoo?

When San Diegans and tourists visit the San Diego Zoo this summer, they’ll find two new wildlife experiences: Komodo Kingdom and Hummingbird Habitat.

The Kenneth C. Griffin Komodo Kingdom is dedicated to the Earth’s largest lizards – Komodo dragons – and their unique island ecosystem. The William E. Cole Family Hummingbird Habitat is dedicated to the tiny but might hummingbird and its pollinating powers. You can read all about these new habitats here.

After two years of construction, the San Diego Zoo unveiled two of its new exhibits – the Komodo Kingdom and Hummingbird Habitat.

And, as always, visitors to the San Diego Zoo will be able to explore the 100-acre attraction known for its lush habitats, which is home to more than 3,700 rare and endangered animals representing about 660 species.

What About San Diego Zoo Safari Park?

Yes, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park – the zoo’s sister property in north San Diego County – has also fully reopened. You can find information on hours, tickets, and attractions on the Safari Park website.

The highlights:

Reservations are no longer required to visit.

to visit. Fully vaccinated visitors do not have to wear masks.

Unvaccinated visitors age 2 and older are still required to wear a face mask while inside any indoor space at Safari Park.

while inside any indoor space at Safari Park. You do not need to show proof of vaccination.

of vaccination. All visitors – including those from out-of-state – are welcome.

– including those from out-of-state – are welcome. There are no temperature checks or health screenings for guests upon entry, but don’t visit if you don’t feel well.

