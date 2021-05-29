Balboa Park Carousel Reopens After Being Closed for a Year Due to Pandemic

The Balboa Park Carousel reopened Saturday after over a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner and operator of the iconic Carousel, Nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park, spent the last year working on Carousel enhancements and ride restorations to the original 1910 Herschell-Spillman carousel.

The recent restorations included electrical system upgrades, structural enhancements, fire safety upgrades, installation of LED efficient lighting, ticket booth refurbishments, flooring and carpentry repairs and new paint and fencing.

Nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park purchased the Balboa Park Carousel in 2017 and launched a $3 million capital campaign to purchase, restore and preserve the antique carousel. The campaign was completed earlier this year with the help of Dorothea Laub who donated a cumulative $1 million over the course of the campaign.

Starting Saturday until June 15, the carousel will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then will open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Sept. 6.

