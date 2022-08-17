San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds

San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable.

There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.

So we at NBC 7 wanted to know which places are the best in Chula Vista. To find out, we turned to Instagram and asked for your recommendations:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Within hours, we received hundreds of responses demonstrating the real enthusiasm for delicious tacos in Chula Vista. Many recommended Tacos El Gordo, Tacos El Vaquero, El Pablano just to name a few. Obviously, we could not visit them all — even though we wanted to.

Instead, we decided to randomly chose two from the list of top recommendations: El Primo Birrieria and Taqueria Revolucion and went on a taco adventure with our sister station Telemundo 20.