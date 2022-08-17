Chula Vista

Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots

From Otay Ranch to the Chula Vista Bayfront and Third Avenue, NBC 7's Joe Little and Dana Williams hit the road to see Little's favorite spots in Chula Vista.

By Dana Williams

Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002.

So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.

#1- El Pollo Grill- Otay Ranch: 2015 Birch Rd Ste 2003, Chula Vista, CA 91915

There's no denying that Little likes the “shoe-sized” burritos, but he’s also made a special mark on this eatery. Tucked in a corner of Otay Ranch Town Center, El Pollo Grill serves everything from salads to bowls, dinner plates and soups. Little’s go-to order is a California burrito with pollo asado and an orange flavored Coca-Cola, although he has ordered and eaten 12 rolled tacos in one sitting, which is a stand-out memory for both him and the people working there (true story).

Another reason why Little likes this spot: he’s on the wall! The owner, Victor Lopez, had a mural made that shows legendary San Diegans including Little, nestled in between Phil Mickelson and Tony Hawk. Lopez shared that Little helped bring him business after a story on El Pollo Grill in 2017. You might remember the one, El Pollo Grill is the restaurant that offered free tacos in 2017 every time the Chargers lost.

NBC 7's Joe Little on the wall at El Pollo Grill alongside San Diego legends, like Phil Mickelson and Tony Hawk. August 9, 2022.

#2- Chula Vista Bayfront- 496 Bayside Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Not only does this spot live up to the city’s name, with waterfront views of Coronado and downtown San Diego, but Little also considers it a pivotal location for the future of Chula Vista. There is a pier, harbor, grass area, playground, picnic tables… and a massive construction site where the billion-dollar resort, Gaylord Pacific, is slated to go.

Little has been covering plans for this development for years, including on a recent trip to Colorado where he got to see Gaylord Rockies, a similar project. Gaylord Pacific is expected to generate thousands of jobs in Chula Vista as well as millions of dollars for the local economy, which Little is excited to see.

That, and the lazy river. He’s really, really excited to float in the lazy river. The property is expected to be complete in 2025.

#3- Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Co.: 259 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Third Avenue in Chula Vista boasts several local breweries, but Little’s favorite is Thr3e Punk Ales. It is an open-air brewery, with exposed equipment which makes for something interesting to sip-and-see. In Little’s opinion, the beer is fantastic, but that is not the only reason why this spot secured third on his list of favorite places in all of Chula Vista.

“So much of what I’ve done in Chula Vista and what I love is tied to my work, my storytelling,” Little said, reflecting on what makes this brewery stand out to him. “They are community leaders, they give back to the community, they bring and invite the community in no matter who you are, what you are, and I like businesses like that.”

