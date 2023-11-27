San Diego weather forecasters eye rain and the smallest glimmer of snow this week

Brace for the cold ... at least what's considered cold for San Diego. A cold front is expected to move in, bringing cloudy skies, a drop in temperatures, light rain, and possibly some snow to San Diego this week.

San Diego's weather pattern is expected to shift starting Tuesday when a high-pressure system drifts east and a low-pressure system moves in, NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews said. This will allow for a cool sea breeze and humidity to move back into the region.

A weak weather system will bring in cooler and breezier conditions with a chance for showers Wednesday-Friday, mainly west of the mountains. Whatever rain does fall looks to be light, along with light snowfall above 6,000 feet. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZqcH41zdHq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 27, 2023

The same system could start to bring some moisture to San Diego County by late Wednesday and into Thursday but rainfall totals aren't expected to be drastic, the National Weather Service says. At most, some parts of the county could see up to a quarter-inch of rain.

A separate system will follow bringing more rain on Thursday and Friday -- and the potential for snow. Snow may accumulate at levels above 6,000 feet Wednesday and Thursday, and will drop to about 5,500 feet on Friday. That's when there's a chance for some powder in the mountains, though chances of much sticking are low, the NWS said.

Temperatures by Wednesday are expected to drop into the low to mid-60s for the coast and inland valleys. In the mountains, temperatures will be in the 50s and in the high-60s in the deserts.

The sun will return this weekend. By next week, San Diego will again be in a warm and dry Santa Ana weather pattern, so enjoy what little rain we get while it lasts, forecasters say.