A shooting near Ski Beach Park left one person wounded Tuesday, authorities reported.

The gunfire erupted at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a set of public restrooms in the 1400 block of Vacation Road on Vacation Isle, near Ingraham Street on Mission Bay, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim apparently suffered at least one gunshot to the upper body, possibly a shoulder wound, SDPD Sgt. Ariel Savage said.

Officers had a potential suspect in custody as of shortly before noon, Savage said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear at midday, and details on the victim's condition were not immediately available, though he was giving statements to police.

