San Diego Unified School in Bay Terraces in Lockdown

The San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts is under lockdown on Monday afternoon, according to San Diego police.

Police said they received reports of a man walking back and forth on a balcony facing the school with what appeared to be some type of airsoft or BB gun.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Parents are out near the school entrance in the 2425 block of Dusk Drive in Bay Terraces, waiting to pick up their kids. The last bell at the school rang at 3:25 p.m. It's not clear if parents are yet able to pick them up.

The man police are concerned about is at a home in the 2100 block of Alta View Drive, which faces the rear of the campus.

Nobody has been injured in this incident, police said. Officers from both the San Diego and San Diego Unified School District police departments are at the school. Nearly a dozen patrol cars can be seen around the campus.

The School of Creative and Performing Arts is a public magnet school for children interested in studing the arts, with students in grades 6-12.