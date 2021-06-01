San Diego Unified School District

San Diego Unified School District Proudly Waves Pride Flags High

Transgender and Pride Flags will fly above the district's headquarters throughout June -- Pride Month.

By Joe Little

Children raise several flags up a pole on a slightly cloudy day
Joe Little, NBC 7

Four flags flew over the San Diego Unified School District’s headquarters Tuesday -- two in honor of Pride Month.

“It’s not enough but it’s a first step,” smiled Mission Bay High School Sophomore Chelsea Long.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For all of June in honor, the familiar rainbow pride flag and the increasingly familiar blue, pink, and white transgender flag will fly right underneath the Red, White and Blue and the bear-emblazoned California flag.

The four flags were raised Tuesday morning in a flag-raising ceremony attended by Board of Education members, educators, and city representatives.

“When you raise a flag, it affirms to students that they matter,” said SDUSD Project Resource Teacher Maria Schembri.

The 15-year-old Long helped raise both flags.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 45 New Cases Reported, No New Deaths for 4 Consecutive Days

San Diego 2 mins ago

SDPD Implements New Protocol for Interactions With Transgender, Nonbinary People

“It felt like I’m safe. It felt like a reassurance,” said Long. “It means I can be who I am at school. It means others can be who they are at school.”

“In the past, there have been students who don’t have that freedom,” Long continued. “There are trans and gender-non-conforming students who don’t have that freedom.”

“It’s definitely getting better,” added Schembri. “There’s so much support out there now.”

Schembri works with SDUSD’s Office of Youth Advocacy. She believed putting the flags on display can help save lives.

“I believe so. I definitely believe so," Schembri said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and SDUSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson joined students and parents during the flag-raising ceremony. Each speaker stressed the importance of supporting students within the LGBTQ+ community, whether they’re open about their identity or too afraid to share.

“This flag means that future kids will have more space to be themselves. The box that holds kids will have fewer walls,” Long said.

This is the third year SDUSD has flown both flags beneath the national and state flags. They’ll be flown daily through the month of June.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Unified School Districtpride monthPride Flag
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us