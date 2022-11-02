San Diego Traffic Stop Uncovers Stolen Sheriff's Department Equipment

San Diego police are trying to figure out how two men got a hold of sheriff's department uniforms and gear, including bullet-proof vests.

San Diego Police Department officers patrolling San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood early Tuesday spotted an apparent equipment violation on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers stopped the vehicle around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Wattle Drive and South Woodman Street, just west of Zamorano Elementary School, San Diego Police Department Lieutenant Adam Sharki said.

When officers contacted the occupants of the green Mercedes C320 sedan, they found the driver and passenger donning what Sharki described as "clothing consistent with a San Diego Sheriff's Uniform."

"The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on it," SDPD Sergeant Matt Thomas added.

Sharki added in a statement to NBC 7 that "neither man is a member of the San Diego Sheriff's Department."

This piqued the interest of the officers, who detained the men, and conducted a further search of the vehicle.

Upon searching the car, officers located a replica firearm, additional Sheriff's department uniforms, a Sheriff's department gear bag, a bag of what appeared to be narcotics as well as other narcotic paraphernalia.

SDPD is working with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to determine when and where the gear was stolen.

Officers issued both men citations for "false personation and narcotics offenses" and released them from the scene, Sharki said.

When asked, a spokesperson for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told NBC 7 that they had no further details other than they were aware that SDPD has been working a case in which two people were arrested that had sheriff's gear.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000, call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS or report tips online at www.sdcrimestoppers.com.