San Diego

San Diego tourism accelerator program uplifts minority-owned businesses

The program is open to business owners who are women, people of color, veterans or who have a disability.

By Shandel Menezes

Participants of the San Diego Tourism accelerator program pose for a photo while on a boat in the bay near the Coronado Bridge in this undated image.
Game Face Academy

In-the-field experience is the best way for Game Face Academy students to learn.

Students between 12 and 24 years old learn how to work a camera and how to push through mentally… hence the name “Game Face.”

“I messed up, but I'm not going to be a failure,” said Kenny Key, Game Face Academy founder. “This logo represents that ‘No, quit, don't give up’ you know, ‘Let's go.’”

Key said students he works with don't have the means to purchase the laptops needed to deal with footage coming from cameras like this.

Some are student athletes interested in shooting sports, others have no interest in sports and just want to be a part of something. 

“I have students who are knuckleheads,” Key said. “They're still kids that deserve to be loved, that deserve opportunity.”

The program has grown and he thanks the San Diego Tourism Accelerator Program for that.

“That was like a steroid shot or something to my business,” Key said.

Theresa Cunningham, San Diego Tourism Authority Director for Diversity, Equity Inclusion and Community Engagement said the program invests funding, coaching and free advertising.

“This is our way to be able to give back to our community and really serve those that have been underrepresented in our industry in the past,” she said.

The application deadline for the next cohort is Wednesday, November 22. Interested applicants can find more information about the program here.

