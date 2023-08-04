Crime and Courts

San Diego teens shot homeless woman to death with pellet gun in Serra Mesa: Police

Annette Pershal, 68, was unresponsive when neighborhood policing officers found her a little after 6 a.m. on May 8

By Eric S. Page

san diego police generic sdpd

A pair of San Diego men, both teenagers, are both being held in the downtown jail, accused of killing a homeless woman back in the spring.

Sixty-eight-year-old Annette Pershal, who is believed to be homeless at the time, was unresponsive when neighborhood policing officers found her a little after 6 a.m. on May 8 near 3300 Sandrock Road in Serra Mesa, about a quarter-mile from the Montgomery Field airport. Paramedics were called out, but they, too, were unable to get her to respond to treatment, so she was taken to a nearby hospital, where ER doctors discovered she had been shot repeatedly with a pellet gun and would likely die.

San Diego Top Stories

San Diego 21 hours ago

Father says San Diego woman found dead in Tijuana had bank account drained after her death

housing Aug 3

San Diego housing plan passes without SB 10 but city will ‘workshop' controversial bill

Three days after she was found, Pershal did, indeed, die.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After being alerted about Pershal's injuries by the care providers on May 8, homicide detectives began investigating the incident, which took place in a busy neighborhood with many commercial businesses, a post office and several restaurants.

On July 31, the medical examiner informed detectives that Pershal's death was going to be ruled a homicide. A few days later, on Wednesday morning, police arrested Ryan Hopkins, 19, at his home on Rebecca Avenue in Serra Mesa. At roughly the same time, in Tierrasanta, 18-year-old William Innes was also taken into custody by police where he lives, on Edge Park Way.

Both men have been charged with first degree murder in the case; in addition, Innes faces one count of possession of an assault weapon, also a felony.

Police have not divulged if they determined a motive for the killing but, on Thursday morning, confirmed to NBC 7 that "the medical examiner determined that being shot with a pellet gun is the cause of her death."

"No known relationship between the suspects and victim," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell told NBC 7 as well.

Hopkins and Innes, who are both being held without bail, are due in court in downtown San Diego on Monday afternoon.

Anybody with information about Pershal's death is being urged to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us