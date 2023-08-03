Controversial high-density housing bill, SB 10, faces San Diego planning board

The controversial high-density housing plan known as Senate Bill 10, which just this weekend sparked protests, is up for a vote before the City of San Diego’s Planning Commission Thursday morning.

SB 10, signed into law in 2021, in part, allows local governments the authority to zone up to 10 residential units in certain “transit-rich areas” or “urban infill sites." Under the City of San Diego's Housing Action Package 2.0, there are plans to implement SB 10 locally.

On the webpage for the package, it reads in part, "the Housing Action Package 2.0 aims to implement state law to allow the construction of more new homes near transit, provide protections to existing residents and increase the supply of land available for new home development."

Homeowners like Eric Rosenzweig are outraged at what ADUs are already doing to his neighborhood.

“It’s horrible! It's a total loss of privacy," he told NBC 7.

A seven-unit ADU has a front-row panoramic view, not only into, Rosenzweig's backyard-- but inside his family's College Area home of more than 20 years.

"It’s a total invasion. My wife, looking out her kitchen window would cry every day looking at what was being built. So we bought a big tree to block that view to give us privacy and that sanctuary, " he said from his backyard.

While the development behind and across the street from Rosenzweig is a function of the city's bonus ADU program, he, like some others, is concerned about what SB10 could do to the character of some of San Diego's oldest neighborhoods, once full of single-family homes.

It would allow up to 10 and sometimes more units to be built on larger lots, previously intended for single-family homes, if it's near a transit site.

This week, the Planning Commission will vote on their Housing Action package 2.0.

"I’m a fan of housing. It’s one more tool that we need to give people in San Diego, housing for their needs," said Mission Hills resident, Wesley Morgan. "I don't think it's necessarily the zoning. It’s inviting people who have less income."

His views are at odds with fellow Mission Hills resident Patty Ducey-Brooks.

“We will become a landlord-owned city, with more and more land taken over by investors, there will never be a chance for homeowners to invest in the future."

“I think we need to just provide more options for people,” explained Thomas DeFranco of YIMBY Democrats SD. "Housing options like renting for a short-term amount of time allow those people to potentially save up and then be able to afford a single-family home even later. "

With the possibility of SB10 passing, also comes infrastructure concerns.

“SB10 will say you can really put an apartment in the middle of a single-family neighborhood with no parking, no accounting for infrastructure. Water, sewer, cable none of that stuff, " said Rosenzweig.

If it passes the Planning Commission, the full San Diego City Council will have to pass it and it will become irrevocable.

Leading opponents to wonder what San Diego's single-family neighborhoods will look like in the future.

“Devastation to the City of San Diego which is beautiful,” says Ducey-Brooks. It's a city we love. The character and lifestyle, they’re going to take that all away. "

“Our communities are meant to be changed,” said DeFranco. “We're not going to see single-family communities all of a sudden, overnight be raised and put apartments in."

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall.