San Diego State University could move some classes to new Chula Vista facility

in the near future, some San Diego State students could be attending classes in Chula Vista.

For his part, the city’s mayor hopes it brings the South Bay city one step closer to getting its own four-year university.

The Chula Vista City Council has agreed to issue a letter of intent for SDSU to move some nursing classes to the bottom floor of the city’s new Millenia Library, which is currently under construction on the eastern side of the city. Some of SDSU’s Global Campus programs could also occupy space in the five-story library.

“They need additional classrooms,” Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said with a smile. "We can provide those classrooms."

McCann said that, if SDSU comes to town, it will prove his city is perfectly suited for the full four-year university it has sought for decades. Chula Vista has set aside nearly 400 acres of land near the future Millenia Library. He also said that pursuit starts with SDSU's nursing program.

“Then, we will hopefully be able to create an annex and then someday have a full-blown university,” McCann said.

This is the second deal between San Diego State and Chula Vista. The first was formed in 2022 when SDSU planned on moving part of its television and film program to the Millenia Library. That deal ultimately fell apart.

“It was just too expensive [to build a production studio] for the city to be able to afford,” McCann explained.

McCann hoped this second effort works for both State and Chula Vista.

“It is time that the South County in San Diego gets a four-year university,” McCann declared.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre is expected to be at Chula Vista City Hall on Wednesday for a signing ceremony.