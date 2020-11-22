San Diego State-Fresno State Football Game Canceled

San Diego State's scheduled football game Friday against Fresno State was canceled Sunday due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State football program.

The Mountain West Conference is declaring the game a no contest, and has no plans to reschedule it, conference officials said Sunday.

The Aztecs (3-2, 3-2 MW), who were coming off a tough 26-21 loss at Nevada on Saturday, will now hold onto the Old Oil Can trophy for another year after beating the Bulldogs, 17-7, last season in San Diego. Fresno State is 3-1 this year, but had its game canceled with San Jose State on Friday.

"We are disappointed about the game on Friday being canceled due to COVID issues but the health and safety of our student-athletes is most important," SDSU director of athletics John David Wicker said. "We will actively search for a game this weekend because our coaches, student-athletes and staff want to play."

Due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State football program, the Bulldogs are unable to participate in the scheduled game on Nov. 27 vs. San Diego State.



Due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State football program, the Bulldogs are unable to participate in the scheduled game on Nov. 27 vs. San Diego State.

Therefore, the MW is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.

"We have reached out to the conference office and the Pac-12 that we are actively looking for a game. We will have to see how testing goes this week for all of the schools in our conference and the Pac-12."

San Diego State's next scheduled opponent is Colorado State on Dec. 5

at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

