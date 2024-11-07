San Diego State University

San Diego State basketball holds off UC San Diego in season opener for both teams

The Aztecs beat the Tritons 63-58 in a matchup between two crosstown foes at Viejas Arena

By Todd Strain

After back-to-back Sweet 16 runs in the NCAA Basketball Tournament, San Diego State got all they wanted from UC San Diego in the opening game of the season.

The Aztecs used a late 12-0 run to rally past the Tritons Wednesday night at Viejas Arena. Before the game, SDSU unveiled a Sweet 16 banner from the previous season.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

UCSD led by 6 with under nine minutes to play, but the SDSU offense finally found a flow that pushed them to a narrow win.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SDSU took a 24-22 lead into halftime thanks to a late three-pointer by Nick Boyd. The transfer from Florida Atlantic scored 11 points in his SDSU debut.

Junior wing Miles Byrd led the Aztecs in scoring with a team high 20 points.

The Tritons leading scorer was Tyler McGhie with 21 points. McGhie had five of the Tritons 10 three-pointers.

Local

Elections Nov 5

Voting results: Here's how San Diego County voted in the 2024 election

First Alert Forecast 14 hours ago

Dry weather, Santa Ana winds prompt fall's first fire danger warning for San Diego County

SDSU blocked eight shots — four by Byrd and three by 7-foot freshman Magoon Gwath.

UCSD hosts Pepperdine on Nov. 9 in the Tritons' home opener.

SDSU's next game is Nov. 12 at home against Occidental.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State University
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us