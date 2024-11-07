San Diego State basketball holds off UC San Diego in season opener for both teams

After back-to-back Sweet 16 runs in the NCAA Basketball Tournament, San Diego State got all they wanted from UC San Diego in the opening game of the season.

The Aztecs used a late 12-0 run to rally past the Tritons Wednesday night at Viejas Arena. Before the game, SDSU unveiled a Sweet 16 banner from the previous season.

Jared with the slam



📺 Mountain West Network pic.twitter.com/pliDRFB4Lj — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 7, 2024

UCSD led by 6 with under nine minutes to play, but the SDSU offense finally found a flow that pushed them to a narrow win.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SDSU took a 24-22 lead into halftime thanks to a late three-pointer by Nick Boyd. The transfer from Florida Atlantic scored 11 points in his SDSU debut.

Junior wing Miles Byrd led the Aztecs in scoring with a team high 20 points.

The Tritons leading scorer was Tyler McGhie with 21 points. McGhie had five of the Tritons 10 three-pointers.

SDSU blocked eight shots — four by Byrd and three by 7-foot freshman Magoon Gwath.

UCSD hosts Pepperdine on Nov. 9 in the Tritons' home opener.

SDSU's next game is Nov. 12 at home against Occidental.