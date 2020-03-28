San Diego Sheriff’s Dept. Advises Against Visiting Mountain Snow

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reminds the public of the Governor’s stay-at-home order and the county’s public health order and advised not to visit the snow that fell in our mountains over the past few days.

Mount Laguna and Palomar both received a couple of inches of snow overnight on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Mount Laguna received over four inches of snow and Palomar Mountain received two inches of snow, NWS reported.

The Sheriff’s Department reminded San Diegans that even though it is tempting to drive to these areas from being cooped at home, there are road closures in place and chains are required in certain locations.

“Campgrounds in Julian, Mount Laguna, Pine Valley, Valley Center, and Palomar Mountain are closed. Don't risk getting stuck on the side of the road for the sake of a photo,” they said in a release.

This is the first weekend after San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer shut down city beaches, parks, boardwalks, lakes, and trails in response to several illegal gatherings reported last weekend.

Soon after, the city of Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and the Port of San Diego did the same.

“Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care or go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least six feet of distance,” Sheriffs said.

People who violate both orders are subject to misdemeanor charges and it is punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or by imprisonment not to exceed six months or both, sheriffs said.

For those still wanting to see the snow, Mount Laguna and Julian have their live cams that are accessible on their websites.

https://www.facebook.com/LagunaMountainLodge/posts/10156608879086529

Looking for the latest headlines on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on San Diego County and the world? Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter here by sharing your email and checking the Coronavirus Updates box.