San Diego Seals and Bret Michaels don't want nothin' but a good time (and a playoff spot)

Sports and music. They're as natural a pair as PB&J, salt and pepper, or Taylor and Travis. On Saturday night at Pechanga Arena the two will link up again, and it is gonna be a party.

The Seals host Las Vegas in a National Lacrosse League showdown. A win officially puts San Diego back into the playoffs for the fourth straight year, and there's one Seals fan who is extremely excited about that prospect.

"They're playing as a fired up team and you can feel the chemistry," says Bret Michaels. Yes, THAT Bret Michaels, front man of the multi-platinum selling rock band Poison.

Michaels became a Seals fan after his daughter Raine Michaels, a collegiate lacrosse player, took over as the club's sideline reporter. Bret is also from a military family. So, when the Seals scheduled their Military Appreciation night for Saturday, an idea started percolating.

"I'm the son of a veteran. A lot of my relatives are both Navy and Marine and have been (stationed) in San Diego and I wanted to play a Military Appreciation show."

Seals fans, get ready to rock.

Michaels is playing a show on the field after the final whistle and if you have a ticket for the game, you have a ticket for the concert. When you've sold nearly 20 million albums worldwide over a 4-decade career, there's a lot of material to choose from. Bret's going to be playing exactly what the veterans he'll be hosting at the event hope he would play.

"I reached out and said, what songs do you want to hear? The response that came back was, obviously, Nothin' But A Good Time, Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Talk Dirty To Me ... let's make this a party with nothing but hits," says Michaels. Or, as he calls it:

"All killer, no filler."

And if the Seals do beat the expansion Desert Dogs the guy with the mic in his hands might be just a little more amped up on stage.

"I tell people this all the time. Whether you're in sports, whether you're in a band, besides having passion and skills, you have to have willpower and that chemistry." says Michaels. "I like it when you play a little bit with that chip on your shoulder that you just want to win."

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. with the concert shortly after. For tickets, click here.