San Diego

Community-Led ‘No Shots Fired' Program to Officially Launch

No Shots Fired is gearing up for the official launch of their anti-crime program

By Kelvin Henry

City of San Diego, Law Enforcement and the program "No Shots Fired" are partnering to solve gun violence in San Diego.

The program began as a pilot program in 2021 and will officially launch on March 19.

“We engage the community; we have strategies and plans as far as how we engage the community and find these areas in our community that are the hotspots as we call them. To be able to get the community involved and be able to reach these individuals that are impacted by gun violence to come up with a plan for their community,” No Shots Fired Organizer Bishop Cornelius Bowser said.

The program assembled a group of community leaders to implement community-led solutions to gun violence.

Efforts include:

  • Community walks.
  • StreetSide memorial services
  • Faith sponsored "peace meals" and organized outreach.
  • Ceasefire agreements with gang leaders.
  • Wrap-around services in person.
  • Virtual meetings with gang members to discuss seasons of peace; and
  • Coordination with law enforcement

“From my perspective as an academic a lot of evidence shows that outreach workers that are credible messengers can make a difference when it comes to gun violence,” USD Prof. Sid Martinez said.


‘Credible members’ includes people who have been involved in gang activity that try to dissuade people from entering that life and the crime that comes with it.

“I’m a former member of West Coast Crips and in that regard, I understand the gang lifestyle, so I have that understanding of the system," Robert Wood said. "I’ve been in and out of prison up until a couple of years ago when I decided to change my life."

No Shots Fired has a list of events that are intended to begin lowering gun violence.

DateEventTimeLocationNotes
3/22Crime guns presentation & panel6-7:30ZoomErica Rice from Brady CA
3/24Peace Walk4-5Bridge Church, 3714 Teak Street, 92113Neighborhood walk to promote SoP events and peace
3/26Gospel concertTBAJeremey Henwood ParkPastor Robinson
3/28Public Health Approach to Violence Peace meal and round table discussion6 -7:30Remnant Church 3060 54th Street, 92105Cid Martinez  
4/2Bike Ride for Peace10-12Mission Bay to Mission Beach ride.  Start at De Anza CoveJoshua Alcala
4/7Walk & Knock4 -536th & J, 92102 
4/9Cruise for Peace8:30-10Start at Remnant ChurchPastor Sandoval
4/9Peace in the Park, Easter bunny, Community booths10-2Mountain View Park 641 S. Boundary, 92113 
     

The pilot program is funded by federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant funds.

