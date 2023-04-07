San Diego Police Asking Public for Help Identifying Man Suspected of Sexual Assault in Barrio Logan

Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying a man who sneaked into a Barrio Logan resident's home and tried to sexually assault her, fleeing when she broke free and called for help.

The intruder, who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, attacked the sleeping woman at her residence in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue about 3 a.m. on March 25, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"The victim was able to get away and called the police," SDPD Lt. Carmelin Rivera said. "The (assailant) fled before officers arrived."

The perpetrator was described as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound man with a mustache and goatee.

At the time of the crime, the man was wearing light-colored pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt with a red Reebok logo on the front, a white-and-black- checkered hooded zip-up jacket and white shoes with black laces, and was carrying a gray-green backpack made of flower-print fabric.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.