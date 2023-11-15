la jolla

San Diego police leading search for downed plane reported near gliderport in La Jolla

By Rafael Avitabile and Bill Feather

The San Diego Police Department is leading the search for signs of a downed plane reported in La Jolla Wednesday night.

SDPD said it hasn't found any signs of a plane crash near the Torrey Pines gliderport. The department confirmed police have been looking for a single-engine Cessna that lost communication with area towers at around 9:30 p.m.

Flight-tracking data shows the plane took off from an airport in Concord, California, at around 5 p.m. It also shows the plane attempted to land at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa before continuing northwest toward La Jolla where its GPS signal was lost.

Rain and fog along the coast severely reduced visibility along the coast, Wednesday night. Records show the owner of the Cessna has the highest private pilot rating. It is unclear if the owner was piloting the plane at the time of the incident.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department launched a full crash response but canceled after no wreckage was found, the department said.

San Diego Lifeguards and the San Diego Sector Coast Guard are assisting SDPD in the search.

NBC 7 has reached out to the FAA for more information.

This story will be updated as we confirm new information.

