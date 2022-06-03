OCEANSIDE

Small Plane Crash Reported in Oceanside; Two Injured: OPD

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The Oceanside Police Department is responding to a plane crash near the Oceanside Municipal Airport that left two people injured.

The crash was reported at around 1:50 p.m. near Foussat Road close to the Oceanside Municipal Airport.

The Oceanside Fire Department is providing CPR to one passenger and another passenger is being airlifted for medical treatment, said Jennifer Atenza, with OPD.

Only two people were on board, police confirmed.

No other information was available. NBC 7 is working to gather more information.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

