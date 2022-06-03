Small Plane Crash Reported in Oceanside; Two Injured: OPD

The Oceanside Police Department is responding to a plane crash near the Oceanside Municipal Airport that left two people injured.

The crash was reported at around 1:50 p.m. near Foussat Road close to the Oceanside Municipal Airport.

The Oceanside Fire Department is providing CPR to one passenger and another passenger is being airlifted for medical treatment, said Jennifer Atenza, with OPD.

Only two people were on board, police confirmed.

No other information was available. NBC 7 is working to gather more information.

