Rain in San Diego: How long is it gonna last?

An autumn storm brought showers, cool temperatures, flashes of lightning and rumbling thunder to the San Diego area Wednesday.

The unsettled atmospheric system out of the southwest moved over the county through the morning, by midday delivering up to one-third of an inch of moisture to local communities, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are moving through the beaches of northern San Diego County a little before 4 PM, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms elsewhere. Brief heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning will occur. Precipitation will gradually weaken this evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RQ7lcZZTqH — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 15, 2023

The bands of dark clouds were expected to bring periods of rain and electrical-storm activity to the region through early Thursday, dropping a quarter- to a half-inch of moisture along the coast and in the valleys, one- half to one inch in the mountains, and less than a tenth of an inch in the deserts, the NWS advised.

A second round of showers, more widespread than the first, is expected from Friday evening into the weekend, forecasters reported. Those cloudbursts will generate precipitation totals of 0.25 to 0.5 of an inch in coastal and inland-valley communities, 0.5 to 0.75 of an inch in the mountains, and up to 0.2 of an inch in the local deserts.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs five to 10 degrees below normal for the mountains westward, and one to three degrees under typical seasonal levels in the deserts, meteorologists said.

Chances of rain continue to increase for Wed afternoon into early Thu. Widespread showers are expected and may be heavy at times. Much of Thursday could be dry with only isolated light showers through the day. Another round of more widespread rain is expected Fri into Sat. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/h1A4gRd2RQ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 14, 2023

The inclement conditions also included lightning across the region -- including in the Lakeside area, where the Barona Fire Department reported that a bolt of electricity out of the sky struck a power pole, setting a transformer and a patch of vegetation ablaze off Mapleview Street.

The storm was expected to dissipate toward the end of the weekend, after which the region will experience a quick transition to warm and dry weather early next week, accompanied by a several-day period of Santa Ana winds.