San Diego Police Searching for Man Last Seen in Balboa Park

A man last seen near the Prado in Balboa Park has been reported missing by the San Diego Police Department.

Xavier Leonard, 55, was just to the east of the Museum of Man around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when he went missing, according to investigators. Police said he is considered at-risk.

Leonard is Black, 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark shirt with cargo pants when he was last seen, and may have a black backpack and red sweater with him.

Anybody who has seen Leonard is being urged to SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22-500559.