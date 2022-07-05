missing person

San Diego Police Searching for Man Last Seen in Balboa Park

Anybody who has seen Leonard is being urged to call 911 and reference Case No. 22-500559

By Eric S. Page

Xavier Leonard
San Diego Police

A man last seen near the Prado in Balboa Park has been reported missing by the San Diego Police Department.

Xavier Leonard, 55, was just to the east of the Museum of Man around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when he went missing, according to investigators. Police said he is considered at-risk.

Leonard is Black, 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark shirt with cargo pants when he was last seen, and may have a black backpack and red sweater with him.

Anybody who has seen Leonard is being urged to SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22-500559.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

missing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us