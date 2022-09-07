San Diego Police ID Karaoke Killer Suspect

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in a karaoke-bar parking lot during a predawn dispute with another man in Kearny Mesa.

Franklin Lamberth allegedly stabbed 60-year-old Edward Manier during an argument in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street near the Hive karaoke bar at about 12:30 a.m. on June 19, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the assault, Lamberth allegedly fled and has been at large since. He is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and roughly 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

During the investigation, police determined that the victim and the suspect were part of the same group of people who went to a restaurant/karaoke bar. During their time there, a fight broke out between Lamberth and Manier, police said, and Lamberth fatally stabbed the older man.

The suspect was originally described as a man possibly in his 30s. Lamberth is now 45 years old.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.